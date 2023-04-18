IT official who threw phones into Sabarmati to dodge cops gets arrested

The CBI on Monday arrested an income tax official in a ₹30 lakh bribery case. The official allegedly aided his senior officer to escape a trap laid by the Gujarat ACB last year and then threw his two mobile phones in a river to wipe out evidence related to the incident.

After a meticulous operation, the CBI retrieved evidence that included two mobile handsets that the former assistant commissioner discarded in the Sabarmati river.

A CBI spokesperson said that tools such as diving equipment and a vehicle fortified with cutting-edge sonar technology were used to recover the incriminating mobiles.

The official, Johri who was posted in Ahmedabad, was arrested in connection with a case registered on October 12 last year on a reference from the Gujarat government related to the bribery of ₹30 Lakh, the CBI spokesperson said.

"It was alleged that the then assistant commissioner of Income Tax had facilitated the escape of Additional Commissioner (Santosh Karnani) from his office by creating a ruckus during the trap proceedings on October 4, 2022 laid by the anti corruption bureau (ACB) of Gujarat," he added further.

(With PTI inputs)

