Income-tax collections grow 20% in one year, nears 20 lakh crore mark

NEW DELHI: The Union finance ministry on Monday reported over 20% year-on-year jump in gross direct tax revenue at ₹19.68 lakh crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, days after it declared about 22% annualised growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at ₹18.1 lakh crore, reflecting sustained growth in economic activities, better tax administration and ease of compliance. The increased direct tax collections, which comes days after the government reported an increase in GST collections, reflects sustained economic activities and better tax administration (Reuters File Photo)

The provisional figures of direct tax collections for the financial year 2022-23 show that net collections [after refunds] are at ₹16.61 lakh crore, compared to ₹14.12 lakh crore in the preceding financial year, representing an increase of 17.63%, the ministry said in a statement.

Robust net direct tax collections that include corporate income-tax (CIT) and personal income-tax (PIT) despite an increase in refunds. “Refunds of ₹3,07,352 crore have been issued in the FY 2022-23 showing an increase of 37.42% over the refunds of ₹2,23,658 crore issued in FY 2021-22,” it said.

The provisional direct tax collections after refunds exceeded the Budget Estimates (BE) by 16.97% and Revised Estimates (RE) by 0.69%, it said. The BE for direct tax revenue in the Union Budget for 2022-23 was fixed at ₹14.20 lakh crore, which was later raised at ₹16.50 lakh crore in the RE stage.

“The gross collection (provisional) of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs. 19.68 lakh crore showing a growth of 20.33 % over the gross collection of Rs.16.36 lakh crore in FY 2021-22,” the ministry said in a statement.

It reported the gross CIT in 2022-23 at ₹10,04,118 crore, a 16.91% jump over the gross corporate tax collection of ₹8,58,849 crore of the preceding year. Gross PIT collections in FY23 was ₹9,60,764 crore (including Securities Transaction Tax or STT), showing a growth of 24.23% as compared to ₹7,73,389 crore collected in the same period previous year.

According to the budget documents, the government initially estimated corporate income tax (CIT) collections in 2022-23 (BE) at ₹7.20 lakh crore and estimated taxes on income or personal income tax (PIT) at 7 lakh crore. Later, it raised CIT to ₹8.35 lakh crore in RE for 2022-23 and PIT to ₹8.15 lakh crore.

The country’s indirect tax collections - GST - in FY23 was also robust with the second highest ever monthly revenue in March at little over ₹1.60 lakh crore. The revenue of the closing month saw FY23 collections surge to over ₹18.07 lakh crore gross revenues, a 21.87% year-on-year growth exhibiting India’s economic resilience amid global headwinds.

Vivek Jalan, partner at consultancy Tax Connect Advisory said: “Income Tax and GST, both are complementing and supplementing each other.”

Jalan said the reforms in income-tax laws and digitisation of tax administration has raised the level of compliance. “Tools like AIS/TIS (Annual Information Statement/Taxpayer Information Summary) lead to the data of taxpayers being pulled and automatically reconciled by the department. And expansion of TDS/TCS (Tax deducted at source/Tax Collected at Source ) provisions help tracking the transactions from the source and up the value stream. These leading to substantial gains in terms of collection,” he added.