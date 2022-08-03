I-T raids underway on 2 steel manufacturers in Chattisgarh

The income tax (I-T) department is conducting a search operation at four places related to two steel manufacturing groups based in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

The search operation started on Wednesday morning and is still going on in Raipur, Bilaspur and Raigarh districts of the state as this report is being filed.

“Two companies which are engaged in manufacturing of steel are being searched by the I-T department team. The I-T officials are at the offices and residences of the companies along with the paramilitary forces,” said a senior police officer of the Chhattisgarh police.

The I-T department is yet to release any official statement regarding the operation.

On July 30, the IT department conducted a search at 30 premises of a group engaged in business of coal transportation and other allied activities and later issued a statement.

“During the course of the search operation, numerous incriminating documents, loose sheets and digital evidence have been found and seized. The modus-operandi followed by the group includes unfair regular collection on coal transportation throughout the state of Chhattisgarh leading to generation of huge unaccounted income,” said the statement issued by IT department on August 2.

The statement further said that evidence of such collection of more than ₹200 crore during a short time period was found.