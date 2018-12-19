It’s done, tweets Rahul Gandhi after Congress ruled states waive farm loans

Congress president Rahul Gandhi patted himself on the back on Wednesday over the farm loan waivers announced by his party’s governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“It’s done! Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh have waived farm loans. e asked for 10 days. We did it in 2,” he tweeted, hours after Ashok Geholot government in Rajasthan announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel had announced the same a day earlier. The three chief ministers had taken charge on Monday.

The move was part of a Congress promise before the elections to waive off farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.

Gandhi had on Tuesday tweeted that his party had managed to “wake up” chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat who have waived farm loans and unpaid rural power bills, respectively, in their states, and said it was now time for “sleeping” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wake up.

“The Congress party has managed to wake the CM’s of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too,” he said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 22:32 IST