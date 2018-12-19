Rajasthan government announces waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday, two days after assuming power.

The waiver will cost the state exchequer 18,000 crore, according to news agency ANI.

The move follows similar announcements from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where recent assembly elections had thrown up Congress as the leading party.

All Congress governments have been promising farm loan waivers within 10 days of coming to power. Punjab offered one followed by Karnataka, after the Congress had promised ahead of the elections that it would waive off loans within 10 days of coming to power.

“We said our governments will waive loans in 10 days. In MP and Chhattisgarh, it has taken less than six hours,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 20:18 IST