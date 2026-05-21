‘It was just one question, Modi’: Norwegian journalist defends confrontation with PM Modi

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has defended her confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Norway visit, saying it was the duty of a free press to question powerful leaders and reject “controlled” political appearances.

Helle Lyng made headlines for asking PM Modi a question during his Norway visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a commentary published in Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, Lyng wrote that her now-viral question to Modi — “Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” — was rooted in Norway’s commitment to press freedom.

“I do not celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day on a Sunday only to refrain from using my freedom of the press on a Monday,” she wrote in the piece

Viral moment during Modi's Oslo visit

The controversy erupted earlier this week during PM Modi's visit to Oslo for the India-Nordic Summit. At a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the two leaders left without taking questions. As they exited, Lyng, a journalist with Norwegian daily Dagsavisen, called out to Modi asking why he would not answer questions from “the freest press in the world”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lyng later posted the video on X, where it quickly went viral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lyng later posted the video on X, where it quickly went viral. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She followed it up by pointing to Norway’s top ranking on the World Press Freedom Index and India’s significantly lower position, saying: “It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.” ‘Journalism is sometimes confrontational’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She followed it up by pointing to Norway’s top ranking on the World Press Freedom Index and India’s significantly lower position, saying: “It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.” ‘Journalism is sometimes confrontational’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her commentary, Helle Lyng argued that democratic societies must allow journalists to challenge leaders openly, especially visiting heads of government.

She said she rejected the idea that foreign leaders could dictate the terms of media access in Norway. Defending adversarial journalism, she wrote that reporters should seek answers from those in power rather than simply accept “talking points”.

After the clip spread online, Lyng also responded to criticism and abuse directed at her on social media.

“Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers,” she wrote in a separate X post. “If any interview subject, especially with power, does not answer what I asked, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job and duty.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also denied allegations circulating online that she was acting on behalf of a foreign government, saying: “I am not a foreign spy of any sort.”

Tense exchange at MEA briefing

The incident escalated later at a Ministry of External Affairs briefing in Oslo, where Lyng directly questioned MEA secretary (west) Sibi George about human rights concerns in India and why journalists should “trust” the Indian government.

George responded with a lengthy defence of India’s democratic system, constitutional protections and global contributions, citing India’s elections, judiciary, Covid vaccine diplomacy and civilisational history.

The exchange grew tense after Lyng repeatedly sought “specific” answers, prompting George to say: “Please don’t interrupt me,” and “You ask a question, don’t ask me to answer in a particular way.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A separate row also broke out online after some users claimed Lyng had walked out during George’s response. She later clarified she had briefly stepped away only “to get a cup of water”.

Political reactions in India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The episode quickly triggered political reactions in India. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi over the incident, saying: “When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya defended the Prime Minister, arguing that the Norwegian PM had also not taken questions during the joint appearance and accusing critics of amplifying a “delinquent journalist’s incoherent rant”.

Lyng countered by saying the Norwegian Prime Minister later interacted separately with journalists, including the Indian media contingent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON