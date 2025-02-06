‘It was said Modi-Trump good friends’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Indians deported by US

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government after 104 Indian nationals were deported by the United States and brought back to India in a military aircraft. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(PTI file)

The US military's C-17 aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. The deportees alleged that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

"A lot of things were said that Modi ji and Trump ji are very good friends. Why did Modi ji let this happen, couldn't we have sent our plane to get them. Is this the way one should be behaving with people that they are sent back in handcuffs and chains," PTI quoted Vadra as saying.

Asked if the External Affairs Minister should give an answer, she added, “He should answer, the PM should give an answer. Is this the way?”

ALSO READ: ‘Six months on ‘dunki’ route, 11 days in US detention’: How Punjab man was deported to Amritsar

Opposition slams ‘inhuman treatment’ of Indian deportees

Several opposition parties including the Congress have hit out at the government over the way the Indian nationals were brought back to India.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and a few other leaders were seen being handcuffed to mark their protest alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment while being deported from the US.

ALSO READ: ‘Crossed 18 hills, saw dead bodies’: Deported migrant on ‘donkey’ route to US

“I am very disappointed with this conduct of the American government. America and India share good relations, but the manner in which they have sent back more than 100 Indian nationals handcuffed and their feet shackled in a military plane is absolutely inhumane. I am surprised that the PM is silent. Why is MEA silent?... I think MEA and PM should make a statement about this,” Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said.

"Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect?" ANI quoted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)