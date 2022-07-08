Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch
india news

ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch

The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch
The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand. (File image)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An assistant sub inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand.

“The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch,” said a police officer.

Also Read: Realtor shoots self in Rohini

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub inspector Shuvam Sharma.

More details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP