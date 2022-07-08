ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch

An assistant sub inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch,” said a police officer.

Also Read: Realtor shoots self in Rohini

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub inspector Shuvam Sharma.

More details awaited.