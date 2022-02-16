Home / Cities / Delhi News / Realtor shoots self in Rohini
Realtor shoots self in Rohini

Investigators said a suicide note left behind by the businessman claimed that “he did not wish to live”. Police said a revolver was also found in the car along with five cartridges.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 51-year-old property dealer died after allegedly shooting himself in his car in a residential society in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector-13 on Monday night, police said.

Investigators said a suicide note left behind by the businessman claimed that “he did not wish to live”. Police said a revolver was also found in the car along with five cartridges.

Although the exact reason behind the realtor’s extreme step is not clear, the police suspect that he was upset as he was unable to repay the loans taken for his wife’s cancer treatment.

Help is just a call away

Snehi: 011-6597 8181

Sumaitri: 011-2338 9090 

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
