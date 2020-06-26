ITBP chief visits India’s largest Covid 19 care centre with 10,000 beds, says force will deal with any challenge

india

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday said that the force was prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges in its service to the nation, while on a visit to country’s largest Covid care centre erected on the premises of a religious organisation in south Delhi. ITBP chief said that the forces’ experience in handling mass Covid treatment and quarantine facilities will come in handy in managing the facility that boasts of over 10,000 beds.

“ITBP has gained experience in the last 4 months. Initially we managed a Covid quarantine center in Chhawla & then our 200 bedded hospital in Noida. Our medical team will help people in this crisis,” Deswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this year, the ITBP had created and managed a 1,000 bed quarantine centre in south-west Delhi. The Chhawla centre had treated about 1,200 people who arrived in the country on special evacuation flights from China and Italy after the outbreak of the disease. It is also credited with coming up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the containment of the pandemic among the various Central Armed Police Forces and central and state police organisations.

“Security forces & Armed Police forces are dedicated to the nation to deal with all kinds of situations. All challenges will be faced. Be it Army or ITBP they are dedicated to the nation for protection of integrity, sovereignty and borders of the nation,” ITBP DG SS Deswal said in reference to the multiple roles played by the armed forces of the country.

Apart from handling a medical-humanitarian crisis in Delhi, ITBP is currently deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, where border tensions with China have peaked in the past couple of months following incursions by the red army and clashes between the soldiers of two sides due to differing perceptions of territories.

The Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur area of the national capital, will have two segments -- a Covid care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system.

ITBP took over the management of the centre on Wednesday on the request of the Union home ministry.

Deswal interacted with a team of doctors and paramedics who would run the facility and was updated about the medical and administrative protocols to be followed at the facility.

A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility, a senior officer quoted by PTI said.

One thousand more ancillary and security staff will be deployed at the facility along with 75 ambulances, he said.