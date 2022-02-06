ITBP constable performs a rendition of ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with a rendition of ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, the iconic song that is said to have had once moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. In a video shared by ITBP, constable Mujammal Haque can be seen playing the song on Saxophone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon...Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar,” the official handle of ITBP tweeted.

Watch here:

Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor visit the singer's home

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The patriotic song, written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra, commemorates Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Lata Mangeshkar first performed the song live on Republic Day of 1963, two months after the war had ended. Then-President S. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru attended the performance.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital where she was treated for coronavirus disease, triggering a nationwide outpouring of grief. Political leaders and celebrities have expressed condolences to the kin of Lata Mangeshkar. Several public figures visited Mangeshkar’s residence in Mumbai to pay their tributes before the last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the funeral after paying his tribute to the singer at her residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}