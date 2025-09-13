ITR filing deadline: Income Tax deadline to extend? IT department shares update

With just two days remaining for the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, the Income Tax Department informed on Saturday that over six crore tax returns have been filed so far. The deadline to file ITRs without any penalty is September 15.(Representational Photo/Reuters)

The number is still going up as people rush to file their ITRs. The deadline to file ITRs without any penalty is September 15, which means there are two more days to do so. No extension in the deadline has been announced so far.

The announcement about how many ITRs have been filed so far was made on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Income Tax department on Saturday. It also said that the helpdesk is functioning 24x7 to assist those who need help with filing their Income Tax Return.

The post also urged people who have not filed their ITRs yet to do so as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.

“Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting,” the post read.

“To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” it added.

‘We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!”

In a huge relief for taxpayers across India, the Income Tax Department this year extended the deadline for the ITR filing from July 31 to September 15. These income tax returns will be filed for assessment year 2025-26 for the income made in the financial year 2024-45.

The extension was granted due to “structural and content revisions” in the income tax return (ITR) forms, notified in late April and early May.

The income tax filings have been consistently growing over the past few years. For assessment year 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, while in assessment year 2023-24, 6.77 crore ITRs were filed.