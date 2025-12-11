ITR refund delays continue for some taxpayers: here’s why it happens, how long it takes and where to track your status

Several months have passed since the September 16 deadline for filing income tax returns, yet a segment of taxpayers continue to wait for their refunds. Most filings have already been processed. But the delay has led many to check repeatedly for updates and to revisit their submissions. Still waiting for your ITR refund? A breakdown of common delays, expected timelines and steps to check your refund status(Unsplash)

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxation, told reporters in November that the department was analysing some of the refund claims identified as "high-value" or were "red-flagged" by the system due to claims of certain deductions. He also said they have written to the taxpayers to “file a revised return," if there are any issues.

When are income tax returns usually disbursed?

The income tax department begins refund processing only after an ITR is e-verified. Once that step is completed, the refund is typically credited within four to five weeks, as stated on the Income Tax Department website.

That timeline holds for most cases. When it gets delayed, officials usually point to common reasons for the refund failure. That includes:

An unvalidated bank account (it is compulsory to validate your bank account)

An invalid IFSC code

When the name mentioned does not match with the Pan card details provided

or a form entry that does not match what appears in Form 26AS or the AIS.

The department has noted that taxpayers who do not see movement after the usual period should review any emails or notices highlighting any discrepancies. Missing a verification prompt or an alert about an incorrect bank detail can pause processing entirely.

How to check the current income tax refund status

The income tax return status can be viewed on the income tax portal. Here's how to check the status:

First, visit the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/

Go to the e-Filing portal homepage

Log in to your account using your user-registered ID and password.

Go to e-File tab > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.

Select the relevant assessment year and open View Details. Here you can check the refund status for the desired year.

The page will show whether the refund has been issued, is under review, or is pending because extra information is required.

The income tax department also notes that “If your PAN is inoperative, your refund will fail." You can link your PAN with Aadhar by clicking on the " Link Now” button.

Why is there a delay in ITR returns?

A significant share of delays stems from bank account issues - wrong numbers, incorrect IFSC codes, or accounts that are unvalidated. Refunds cannot be released until those are corrected. Aadhaar-PAN not being linked is another cause. If the identification data does not match, the system delays the refund until the taxpayer updates their records.

Incorrect claims also slow down processing. Deductions that need supporting documents, or refund figures that do not align with reported income, trigger additional checks. Officials then hold the refund until the issues are resolved.

Inconsistent information across Form 16, the AIS, or Form 26AS can also pull a case into manual review. Refunds move only after these mismatches are cleared.

For most people, the refund arrives within the expected four-to-five-week window. For others, the wait depends on verification, corrected bank details, or responses to notices. Reviewing the portal and ensuring all details match remains the simplest way to avoid further delay.

FAQs

Why is my ITR refund delayed?

Refunds get delayed due to verification gaps, incorrect bank details, Aadhaar-PAN issues or mismatches in reported income.

How long does the income tax refund usually take?

Most refunds are credited within 4–5 weeks after the ITR is successfully e-verified.

How can I check my ITR refund status?

You can log in to the income tax portal, open “View Filed Returns,” and check the latest refund update.