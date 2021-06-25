'It's not govt performance...': Shashi Tharoor's take on Centre over India's poor global ranking

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hit out at the Centre highlighting India's poor standing in various developmental reports and said whatever is winning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes, it's not the performance of the government. Tharoor pointed out the difference in India's ranking in global developmental reports during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime with PM Modi's second term.

"In the Modi Govt's second term, India has slipped from 94 to 111 on the Human Freedom Index (we were at 75 under UPA), from 79 to 105 in the Global Economic Freedom Index and from 129 to 131 in @UNDP 's Human Development Report. Whatever wins the BJP votes, it's not govt performance," the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram tweeted on Friday.

In the Modi Govt's second term, India has slipped from 94 to 111 on the Human Freedom Index (we were at 75 under UPA), from 79 to 105 in the Global Economic Freedom Index& from 129 to 131 in @UNDP's Human Development Report. Whatever wins the BJP votes, it's not govt performance. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021

The Human Freedom Index (HFI) is a global ranking of personal, civil and economic freedom. The index by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada uses the data from 2008 to 2018 to present the state of human freedom in the world. Of the 162 countries, India was ranked at 111 in HFI 2020. India ranked 94 on the index in 2019.

Also read: BJP lawmaker seeks Tharoor’s removal as parliamentary panel head

In the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020, India slipped 26 spots from 79 to 105th position. The annual report by the Fraser Institute was released in conjunction with India's think tank Centre for Civil Society.

India's standing also fell at the UNDP Human Development Report. Of the 189 countries, India stood at 131st rank in 2020. With a 0.645 HDI value, the country fell in the medium human development category. The country stood 129th in the 2019 report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON