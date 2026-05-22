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IUML’s AM Shahjahan, VCK’s Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s cabinet

Two MLAs were inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after Governor RN Ravi approved a recommendation made by CM Vijay.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:05 am IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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IUML MLA AM Shahjahan and VCK legislator Vanni Arasu were sworn in as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Friday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Shahjahan represents the Papanasam Assembly constituency, while Vanni Arasu is the MLA from Tindivanam.

CM Vijay expands Tamil Nadu cabinet, inducts AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu(ANI, PTI)

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the two MLAs as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai at 9:30 am.

The induction of IUML and VCK legislators comes as the Tamil Nadu government continues to expand chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s Cabinet. With this, the strength of the cabinet has risen to 35 ministers.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, TVK MLA N Marie Wilson, who represents Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, was assigned the finance portfolio.

AI department among key changes

Following the formation of the new TVK-led government, portfolios were allocated to 23 ministers. The state also became the second in the country after Kerala to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the Cabinet level.

CM Vijay retained several crucial portfolios, including home, police, municipal administration, and urban and water supply. He has also kept charge of special initiatives, poverty alleviation, and rural indebtedness.

In another significant change, the women welfare portfolio was shifted from the Chief Minister’s Office to K Jegadeshwari, who has now been designated Minister for social welfare and women empowerment.

 
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Home / India News / IUML’s AM Shahjahan, VCK’s Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s cabinet
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