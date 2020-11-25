J-K authorities issue avalanche warning in 12 districts

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:18 IST

An avalanche warning was issued in 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in view of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Union Territory (UT) in the last three days, officials said here.

A ‘medium danger’ avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, they said.

The officials added that a ‘low danger’ warning was issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Leh districts of the UT.

The authorities have asked people to remain cautious and not venture out in avalanche-prone areas.