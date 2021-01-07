e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Srinagar
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir civil secretariat
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir civil secretariat(Imabe via Twitter)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) was merged with the AGMUT cadre on Thursday and its officers will now be posted by the central government.

According to a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the members of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

Now, the officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any union territory.

Necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

The move comes over a year after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into union territories in August 2019.

tags
top news
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Tractor march, ‘healthy talks’: Meeting between farmers, Centre tomorrow
Tractor march, ‘healthy talks’: Meeting between farmers, Centre tomorrow
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT
J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In