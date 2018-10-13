J-K civic polls: At 16.4%, third phase sees lowest voter turnout

The third phase of civic polls for eight municipal bodies in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 16.4% voter turnout on Saturday, the lowest so far.

Continuing the low turnout trend, the Valley recorded 3.5% voting while Jammu maintained its healthy trend at 81.4% in Samba.

Bari Brahamana.in Jammu’s Samba district recorded the highest voting at 85.73%, whereas in Kashmir, it was Baramulla’s Uri municipal committee that recorded the highest at 75.3%.

In Kashmir, the lowest voting took place in Srinagar, with 1.8% turnout.

Chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra said in the three phases taken together, Kashmir region had recorded 6.7% turnout and Jammu 68.4%, which when combined, gave an overall result of 41.9%.

In Jammu’s Samba, Ramgarh with 3,547 votes recorded 82.77% turnout, Samba with 12,395 votes recorded 78.77% and Vijaypur with 4,603 votes recorded 85.39% turnout.

Anantnag recorded 3.2% polling with 5,469 electors, and saw re-polling at a station where elections could not be held on October 10 during the second phase.

A total of 365 candidates were in the fray for 96 wards in eight local bodies comprising a total electorate of 1,93,990 electors, in this phase.

The elections for the fourth and final phase will be held on October 16. As many as 260 candidates will be contesting for 132 wards.

The counting will take place on October 20.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 22:13 IST