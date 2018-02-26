J-K govt seeks explanation from officer for not standing up for national anthem

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought an explanation from one of its officers after he allegedly disrespected the national anthem at an event here on February 21.

The incident took place during the inauguration of the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival, in which Governor NN Vohra was the chief guest.

The explanation has been sought from Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) officer Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, officials said.

He is the assistant editor, encyclopedia, at the JKAACL, which is a body for writers and artists under the state department of culture and tourism.

The officials said that Ahmed, according to a complaint, did not stand up for the national anthem when it was being sung in the presence of the governor.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that you did not stand up for the national anthem when it was being played at the inaugural function of the three-day J&K writers and artists festival,” JKAACL Secretary Azizi Hajini said.

Hajini has sought an explanation from the officer in this regard.

“Before a view is taken in the matter, you (Ahmed) are directed to explain your position within two days,” the secretary said.

The festival, organised by the JKAACL, was inaugurated by the governor on International Mother Language Day.

On February 11, two Kashmiri youths were arrested here for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.

They had allegedly refused to stand up for the anthem that was being played before the start of a film at a cinema hall in Narwal.

On January 15, the family members of a few policemen came in for criticism for not standing up during the national anthem at a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was chief guest at the function.