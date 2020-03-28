J-K govt sets up helpline for its residents in Delhi stranded by lockdown

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:42 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a 24-hour helpline in the J and K Resident Commissioner’s office in New Delhi to address issues faced by residents of the Union Territory (UT) stranded in the national capital because of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesperson said.

Additional Secretary, Rimpy Ohri is supervising the overall functioning of the helpline centre. Three numbers have been dedicated for the purpose.

Jammu and Kashmir residents facing any issue due to lockdown may contact helpline numbers 011-24611210, 011-24611108 and 011-24615475, the spokesperson said.

The Resident Commissioner’s office has facilitated the return of hundreds of students from across the country to the Union Territory. It has also facilitated the stay of several others at various dedicated hotels in Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported cases 27 of infection. One person has died in Kashmir while another has recovered.

The number of people positive testing positive for coronavirus has continued to rise aggressively and is now close to 900 in the entire country. The government is hoping that the 21-day lockdown could help break the chain of transmission in the country,

In Himachal Pradesh, sores of migrant workers from Kashmir who work as porters are stranded because of the lockdown.