J-K infiltration incidents increased to 406 in 2017; 59 terrorists killed: Govt

There were 777 incidents of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir in which 94 terrorists were killed by security forces in past two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said there were 16 incidents of infiltration into Punjab in which seven terrorists were killed and 11 others were arrested in past two years.

Replying to a written question, Rijiju said there were 406 cases of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 in which 59 terrorists were killed.

In 2016, there were 371 incidents of infiltration into the state in which 35 militants were killed and three were arrested, he said.

The minister said security forces have been carrying out effective domination through round-the-clock surveillance, patrolling, border ambushes and by deploying observation posts along the international borders of the country.

“The riverine segments of international borders of the country are being patrolled and dominated with the help of water crafts/speed boats/floating Border Out Posts (BOPs) of Border Security Force (BSF) water wings,” he said.

Rijiju said introduction of force multipliers and hi-tech surveillance equipment fully-equipped with day and night vision devices have enhanced the border domination.

“Vulnerability mapping of entire border has been made a continuous process based on which sensitive spots are identified and adequate measures are taken to further strengthen security in these spots,” he said.

The minister said it has also been decided to deploy technological solutions in the form of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), on a pilot basis to begin with, in different terrains on India-Pakistan border and India-Bangladesh border.

The technological solutions are based on integration of sensors and surveillance equipment like radars, day and night vision cameras etc. in a network architecture with command and control system, he said.