J-K: Policeman killed in militant attack at Charar-e-Sharif shrine

A policeman was killed when militants fired upon him outside the historic Chrar-e-Sharif shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Constable Kultar Singh of Samba of Jammu region was posted at the guard post of the shrine and succumbed to his injuries after being wounded. The attackers decamped with his rifle, officials said.

The shrine is one of the most revered in Kashmir. Built as a homage to Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, the shrine is said to be around 600 years old -- although the original was destroyed in a attack in 1995 and then rebuilt.

The Jammu and Kashmir police official handle tweeted its condolences.

Sg Ct Kultar Singh attained martyrdom in the terror incident at #Chariesharif.He was part of AP 13 Bt.of JK Armed Police.Our heartfelt condolences.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 25, 2018

Director general of police, SP Vaid also mourned Singh’s death in another tweet. “Pained at the loss of a valued colleague SGCt Kultar Singh JKAP 13 Bn who attained martyredom in an attack on J&K Police guard for protection of Charar - e - shareif shrine,” he wrote.

Singh’s last moments were captured in video which is now being circulated on social media, where he falls to the ground bleeding after saying to the man holding the camera that he was shot twice and the two gunmen escaped snatching his rifle.

In the video locals are seen rushing for medical help after picking him up.