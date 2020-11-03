e-paper
J&K: Peoples' Democratic Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to visit Jammu on November 7

J&K: Peoples’ Democratic Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to visit Jammu on November 7

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti; Sajjad Lone and Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be part of the delegation

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:55 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PDP leader Sajjad Lone speaks to media after the meeting of members of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' at the residence of Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on October 24.
PDP leader Sajjad Lone speaks to media after the meeting of members of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' at the residence of Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on October 24. (File photo)
         

A delegation of the Peoples’ Democratic Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was formed last month to fight for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, will visit the erstwhile state’s Jammu region over the weekend amid anger over notification of rules to allow outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in the Union Territory. The status under Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, which was scrapped last year, prevented outsiders from buying land in the region.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti; Sajjad Lone and Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be part of the delegation. “The PAGD leadership will visit Jammu on November 7 and meet leaders of the Jammu province and the prominent people to know the ground realities,” said a leader of Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party.

Another leader said the delegation could also visit some other districts of the Jammu province. “Once the first meeting is held in Jammu, the leadership will decide about the further programme.”

A delegation of PAGD on Friday visited Drass and Kargil in Ladakh under former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status and Jammu & Kashmir’s unification.

The PAGD also plans to hold its first convention in Srinagar this month.

