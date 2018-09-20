J&K woman dies of heart attack as brother is detained

The family of a 23-year-old Kashmiri woman on Thursday claimed that she died of heart attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district Wednesday evening after the army allegedly picked her brother up. The army and the Jammu and Kashmir police denied having detained Rifat Jaan’s brother.

A police statement said Jaan died of heart attack. “Some rumours are being circulated that she died due to a heart attack when the army picked up her brother. The news circulated is totally baseless as the Army has not picked up anybody from Ashmuji area,’’ the statement said. “...it is just being done by anti-national elements to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.”

Jaan’s father, Hamidullah Rather, said his son, Hidayatullah Rather, was picked up while he was returning home . “Something had happened and army men stopped my son’s auto and snatched his keys. They bundled him into a vehicle and let the other person go. The other man came to our place and broke the news about the detention.”

Rather said they were told Jaan had collapsed as they rushed to a nearby army camp to get his son released. He added Jaan was declared dead at a hospital. Rather said his son was let off immediately after the army inquired about his identity and work. “Whom can we blame? This was in our destiny. ”

Army spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said their men neither detained anybody nor entered anybody’s home. “These are all allegations to malign the army. Police have clarified it.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 22:53 IST