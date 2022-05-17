Home / India News / Jabalpur runway excursion: DGCA suspends licences of two pilots for a year
Jabalpur runway excursion: DGCA suspends licences of two pilots for a year

  • An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board had gone off the runway in Jabalpur.
The Alliance Air plane skid off the runway when it suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur. (SOURCED.)
Published on May 17, 2022 07:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licences of two pilots for a year following an investigation into the runway excursion that happened in Jabalpur on March 12. 

An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board had gone off the runway in Jabalpur. 

“After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licences held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year,” an ANI input read.

The plane had skid off the runway when it suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

dgca
