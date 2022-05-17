Jabalpur runway excursion: DGCA suspends licences of two pilots for a year

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licences of two pilots for a year following an investigation into the runway excursion that happened in Jabalpur on March 12.

An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board had gone off the runway in Jabalpur.

“After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licences held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year,” an ANI input read.

The plane had skid off the runway when it suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur.

