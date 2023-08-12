Jabalpur: Who was BJP's Sana Khan and why was she 'killed' by husband?

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have arrested the husband of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sana Khan on the charge of killing her. The accused, identified as Amit Sahu alias Pappu, 37, told the police he murdered Khan over monetary and personal issues, a police official said on Saturday. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sana Khan and husband Amit Sahu.

Who was BJP leader Sana Khan and why was she killed?

1. Amit Sahu told the police that killed Sana Khan, a resident of Nagpur, by hitting her with a stick in his house and later dumped her body in a river in the district.

2. Amit Sahu was arrested from Jabalpur's Gorabazar area on Friday on the charge of killing Sana Khan.

3. "The accused, who runs a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said he killed his wife (Khan) by hitting her with a stick in his house and later threw her body into the Hiran river from a bridge near Meregaon village under Belkheda police station limits," additional superintendent of police Kamal Maurya said. The body was yet to be recovered.

4. Sana Khan had reportedly arrived in Jabalpur from Nagpur on August 2 and gone missing thereafter. Despite the efforts of her family members who arrived in Jabalpur to search for her, her whereabouts remained unknown. According to the FIR, Sana Khan had left from Nagpur on a private bus and contacted her mother the next day on reaching Jabalpur. Later she went missing.

"The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur had registered a case on August 1 and its team visited Jabalpur on August 4 in search of the woman after the probe revealed that as per her last location, she was at a house in Jabapur," the official said.

5. The Nagpur Police earlier said 34-year-old Sana Khan was the Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell functionary in the eastern Maharashtra city.

6. According to the police, Sana Khan and Amit Sahu had been having a long-standing dispute over money. Sana Khan had come from Nagpur to Jabalpur to meet Amit Sahu, and during their meeting, a heated argument ensued. Amit Sahu then hit Sana Khan on the head.

7. The accused also revealed the name of his accomplice who was present with him during the offence and a search for that man is going on. The Jabalpur and Nagpur Police jointly carried a search at the house and further action was taken accordingly.

8. Sana Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar in Nagpur, lodged a complaint when her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1 to meet Amit Sahu, the police said.

