Home / Cities / Others / Husband arrested for killing Maharashtra BJP leader in MP’s Jabalpur

Husband arrested for killing Maharashtra BJP leader in MP’s Jabalpur

ByMonika Pandey
Aug 12, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Jabalpur’s Gorabazar police arrested an eatery owner identified who confessed to killing his wife Sana Khan and throwing her body into a river.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra, who went missing on August 2, was allegedly killed by her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Friday.

Sana Khan
Sana Khan

Jabalpur’s Gorabazar police on Friday arrested an eatery owner identified as Amit alias Pappu Sahu, who confessed to killing his wife Sana Khan and throwing her body into a river, said police.

Khan, a Nagpur resident and BJP minority cell member, went missing after visiting Jabalpur. According to her family, Khan’s last known location was in Jabalpur, where she had gone to meet Sahu.

The BJP leader had married Sahu in a court four months ago, said Kamal Maurya, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Jabalpur.

Sana had come to Jabalpur on August 2, but went missing on the same day, said the ASP.

The family members of Khan filed a complaint against Sahu, suspecting him to be behind the disappearance of their daughter.

Following the complaint, police arrested Sahu, who during the interrogation, confessed to killing Khan.

According to the initial investigation, the couple had a fight over a gold chain and money that Khan gifted to Sahu at the time of the court marriage, police said. However, police are further interrogating Sahu and trying to recover the body, said the ASP.

“Sana Khan had three mobile phones that were missing after the incident. Police are trying to get the call details. Amit Sahu was previously married to a policewoman they were separated,” ASP Maurya added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out