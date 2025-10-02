Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Jacob Thomas, ex-Kerala police chief, joins RSS

PTI
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 01:54 pm IST

The former DGP said the RSS' aim is to create individuals with cultural strength. "RSS intends to build a strong nation through individuals," he added.

Former Kerala Police chief Jacob Thomas has joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right wing volunteer organisation, as full time 'pracharak'.

Former Director General of Kerala Police, Jacob Thomas (Screengrab from X/@ANI)
On the occasion of Mahanavami, on October 1, Thomas took part in an event of the organisation at Pallikkara here dressed in the traditional RSS uniform.

Speaking at the event, the former DGP said the RSS' aim is to create individuals with cultural strength. "With more such individuals among us, the society will become stronger and it will lead to the strengthening of the nation. So, RSS intends to build a strong nation through individuals," he said.

He also said that RSS has no caste, religion, language, or regional factionalism.

Thomas, who is also a former Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala, had joined the BJP in 2021 and according to reports, had recently announced his decision to join the right-wing organisation.

Last year, former DGP R Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer in the Kerala cadre, had joined the BJP. Besides them, former DGP T P Senkumar has also aligned himself with the Sangh Parivar.

