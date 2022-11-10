Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at court as Sukesh keeps dropping letter bombs

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez whose Ram Setu recently hit the theatres on Thursday arrived at Delhi's Patiala House court ahead of her court hearing on a bail petition moved by her in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case gained importance ahead of the election season as conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is the main accused of the case made sensational allegations against AAP and AAP leaders. Also Read: ‘Ready to be hanged if wrong’: Conman Sukesh's fresh letter targeting Kejriwal

The next date of the hearing has been fixed on November 24 and 25.

Earlier, Jacqualine was granted interim bail in the matter. Today, the courtheard a regular bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate in its reply opposing the regular bail plea of Jacqueline stated that she never cooperated with the investigation and only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. Jacqueline was informed about Sukesh's criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him. She is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence mentioned in the ED.

While the case is going on, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come up with media statements accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of taking money from him.

In his latest letter written to Delhi LG VK Saxena, Sukesh said he was receiving threats for the revelations he made and sough transfer from Tihar jail to any other jail of the country "to ensure safety of their lives and limbs".

"My client (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) has received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the Lieutenant Governor office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal & Kailash Gehlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the EOW and ED during the investigation of the above-said case," Sukesh's lawyer AK Singh said.

