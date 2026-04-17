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Jacqueline Fernandez to turn approver in money laundering case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez has submitted a formal application before the ED seeking to turn approver in the money laundering case against Chandrasekar.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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In a major twist in the money-laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has formally moved an application with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to turn approver in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also made accused in the money laundering case for receiving gifts bought out of the alleged proceeds of crime.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez told a Delhi court that she wants to turn an approver in the matter, following which the court informed her that she would have to make a formal request to the central agency for the same.

The actor then submitted a formal application before the ED seeking to turn approver in the money laundering case against Chandrasekar, HT has learnt.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an accused in the 200-crore money laundering case, apart from dozens of fraud cases filed against him. Fernandez was also made accused in the money laundering case for receiving gifts bought out of the alleged proceeds of crime.

The latest application was moved by Jacqueline's lawyer before Special Judge Prashant Sharma while hearing arguments on charge in the case. In September, the Supreme Court had turned down the actor's plea to quash the case against her.

 
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Home / India News / Jacqueline Fernandez to turn approver in money laundering case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar
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