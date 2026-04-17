Jacqueline Fernandez to turn approver in money laundering case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In a major twist in the money-laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has formally moved an application with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to turn approver in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also made accused in the money laundering case for receiving gifts bought out of the alleged proceeds of crime.

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Earlier in the day, Fernandez told a Delhi court that she wants to turn an approver in the matter, following which the court informed her that she would have to make a formal request to the central agency for the same.

The actor then submitted a formal application before the ED seeking to turn approver in the money laundering case against Chandrasekar, HT has learnt.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an accused in the 200-crore money laundering case, apart from dozens of fraud cases filed against him. Fernandez was also made accused in the money laundering case for receiving gifts bought out of the alleged proceeds of crime.

The latest application was moved by Jacqueline's lawyer before Special Judge Prashant Sharma while hearing arguments on charge in the case. In September, the Supreme Court had turned down the actor's plea to quash the case against her.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the procedure, the central agency will record her statement and then decide whether to move an application before the court to make her an approver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the procedure, the central agency will record her statement and then decide whether to move an application before the court to make her an approver. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ED had named Fernandez as an accused in its supplementary prosecution complaint of August 17, 2022. According to the ED, Fernandez was accused of being in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of various gifted articles, worth over ₹7 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED had named Fernandez as an accused in its supplementary prosecution complaint of August 17, 2022. According to the ED, Fernandez was accused of being in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of various gifted articles, worth over ₹7 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, has consistently claimed to be the actor's boyfriend and wrote several emotional letters to the actor from prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, has consistently claimed to be the actor's boyfriend and wrote several emotional letters to the actor from prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jacqueline has claimed in court that she was misled by Sukesh into believing that he was a legitimate businessman. In February 2024, she accused Sukesh of attempting to damage her image and even filed a harassment complaint, but withdraw it later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacqueline has claimed in court that she was misled by Sukesh into believing that he was a legitimate businessman. In February 2024, she accused Sukesh of attempting to damage her image and even filed a harassment complaint, but withdraw it later. {{/usCountry}}

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