Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her application seeking permission for travel to Bahrain to meet her parents after a Delhi court and the enforcement directorate (ED) objected to the plea.

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik said the matter is at a “crucial stage”.

“I understand you want to meet your mother. We’re all emotional towards our parents, but why do you need to travel abroad at such a crucial time....It’s a crucial stage, would you like to withdraw, if you want, I can pass a judicial order,” the judge said.

The counsel for ED also opposed the plea and said that it will not be viable for her to travel to Bahrain at this juncture.

“She is an actor though her career is destroyed here, it would not be viable for her to travel abroad.. We have apprehension,” ED’s counsel said.

Appearing for the actress, her counsel submitted that “not for a moment” she will miss her dates in the court.

“On the next date (January 6), another accused will argue, and my turn would take some time,” her lawyer argued.

However, after consulting the actress, the counsel chose to withdraw the application.

The actress, a Sri Lankan national, has been barred from leaving the country after she was named in the charge sheet as one of the accused by the ED in connection with an ongoing money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the prime accused.

