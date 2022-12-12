Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for ‘dragging her name’ in case

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez for “unfairly dragging” her name in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, her lawyer said.

In her suit, which also names 15 media houses as parties, Fatehi, a Canadian citizen, claimed that Jacqueline, unable to compete with her in the Hindi film industry, made false statements against her to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing,” the complaint said.

Fernandez made the defamatory statement in “bad faith” and with “mala fide intention”, which was circulated by the media houses named in the complaint with an intent to defame her, the counsel said.

The complaint claimed the allegations made by Fernandez, also an actor, that Fatehi had received gifts from Chandrashekhar were wrong.

“The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekhar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at an event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar,” the complaint said.

Fatehi also denied she had received a luxury car from Chandrashekhar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekhar had approached for directing a movie.

“Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekhar let alone met him, hence the imputation made by the Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue,” the complaint said.

On Monday, a court here adjourned the hearing against Fernandez and Chandrashekhar in the money laundering case for December 20. Fernandez appeared before the court during the brief hearing.

The court had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who has never been arrested in the case. The court on August 31 took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.