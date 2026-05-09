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Jagan accuses Naidu govt of using police machinery to suppress dissent

Jagan accuses Naidu govt of using police machinery to suppress dissent

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using the police machinery as a political tool to suppress dissent, curb freedom of speech, and target political opponents.

Jagan accuses Naidu govt of using police machinery to suppress dissent

Although Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech-"one of the most sacred and non-negotiable pillars of democracy"-the opposition leader alleged that this fundamental right is being subjected to a dangerous, systematic, and deeply disturbing assault under the TDP-led coalition government.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

"Hello India! CM N Chandrababu Naidu has been using the police department as his political tool to curb dissent, suppress opposition voices, and systematically curtail freedom of speech in Andhra Pradesh ," Reddy claimed in a post on X late on Friday.

According to Reddy, the Andhra police machinery is increasingly being "weaponised as a political tool to intimidate critics, silence opposition voices, and create an atmosphere of fear among citizens who question the government".

"This coordinated censorship campaign clearly demonstrates how the Naidu government is using the police department as its political enforcement machinery to control public discourse, crush dissent, and suppress democratic expression," Reddy alleged.

Noting that such alleged coercive steps expose the "insecure, intolerant, vindictive, and deeply authoritarian mindset" of the government, the opposition leader observed that the NDA alliance government appears "terrified of criticism, accountability, transparency, and public scrutiny".

However, he alleged that the TDP's propaganda ecosystem continuously spread "toxic misinformation, character assassination campaigns, abusive trolling, hate-driven narratives, and malicious attacks" against YSRCP leaders and political opponents daily.

Complaints filed against them are "conveniently ignored", he claimed.

"No action, no FIRs, no accountability. This shocking double standard and blatant misuse of state machinery represent a grave attack on democratic values, constitutional freedoms, civil liberties, and the very spirit of democracy itself," he alleged.

Reddy underscored that democracy cannot survive in an atmosphere where fear replaces freedom, intimidation replaces accountability, police institutions become political weapons, and criticism is criminalised.

"We strongly condemn these draconian, repressive, politically motivated, and anti-democratic actions, and demand that the Andhra Pradesh government immediately stop abusing police power, targeting opposition voices, manipulating social media regulation, and throttling democratic dissent," Reddy added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
amaravati n chandrababu naidu freedom of speech ysrcp jagan mohan reddy
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