Andhra Pradesh: Jagan accuses Naidu-led govt of using police to target political opponents

YSR Congress party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the Telugu Desam Party-led (TDP) coalition government headed by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting political adversaries and trying to scare them by foisting false cases and sending them to jails. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)

Amid a tense atmosphere, Jagan embarked on a visit to Rentapalla village in faction-ridden Palnadu district with a huge convoy of vehicles and accompanied by thousands of party workers, despite stringent police restrictions, to call on the family of Korlakunta Nagamalleshwara Rao, a YSRCP deputy sarpanch of the village, who died by suicide on June 11, 2024, allegedly due to harassment by TDP leaders.

Speaking to reporters after consoling the family members of Nagamalleswara Rao and unveiling his statue in the village, Jagan said Naidu had been using the police to settle political scores. Narrating the sequence of events that led to the suicide of Nagamalleswara Rao, the YSRCP chief alleged that the TDP and Jana Sena Party workers had filed false cases against him, driving him to take the extreme step.

“Nagamalleswara Rao was picked up by police one day before the counting and was threatened, insulted and beaten up. When the results were declared on June 4, he was again summoned to the station and warned. Unable to bear the humiliation, he went to his father Venkatesh’s place in Guntur and consumed pesticide. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Jagan said.

Stating that Nagamalleshwar Rao stood as an example of police atrocities, the YSRCP chief warned that all the erring officials would have to pay a heavy price for misuse of power once the YSRCP bounced back to power after four years.

“The Naidu government has completely ignored development and welfare, and is focusing on implementing a “Red Book Constitution” to unleash a reign of terror against the political opponents,” he alleged.

Reacting strongly to Jagan’s allegations, senior TDP leader and state irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said YSRCP deputy sarpanch Nagamalleshwara Rao had committed suicide two days before the TDP-led coalition assumed charge on June 13 last year. “Linking his death to the new government is nothing but foolishness,” he said.

He accused Jagan of consistently trying to disrupt peace and law and order in the state and damaging its brand image. He said that during the YSRCP’s five-year rule, the state had witnessed only vendettas, misgovernance, false cases, and harassment. “The coalition government is working to free the people from such misrule and is progressing with notable achievements in just one year,” he said.

Ramanaidu said Nagamalleshwar Rao died by suicide due to losses incurred by betting on the election results. “It is strange that Jagan chose to call on his family a year after his death,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the police had denied Jagan permission for the visit, but he went ahead anyway, with his followers creating a war-like environment by playing drums, whistles, dancing, garlands, and sloganeering.

“Condolence visits are meant to be sombre and respectful. But Jagan’s conduct was in stark contrast — even displaying provocative banners with threats. This is not condolence. This is incitement to violence,” Ramanaidu added.