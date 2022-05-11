Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jagan gets his cousin arrested for extortion

Published on May 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding bribe from a contractor for laying a road.

Kadapa superintendent of police KKN Anburajan told reporters that YS Konda Reddy, in charge of ruling YSR Congress party in Chakrayapet block in Pulivendula assembly constituency represented by the chief minister, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by SRK Constructions, a leading contracting agency from Karnataka on May 5.

He said investigation into Konda Reddy’s Call Detail Record (CDR) revealed that several calls had been made by him to construction company representatives in recent days. The YSRCP leader was found guilty of threatening contractors. “We produced him in the local court, which remanded him to two-week judicial custody,” he said.

The SP said the company was awarded a tender for the construction of the Vempalli-Rayachoti road in Kadapa district and the work had been going on for the last few months.

“On May 5, Konda Reddy, who happens to be a cousin of the chief minister, called up the contractor and demanded hefty amount as commission for allowing him to continue the work. He threatened to get the works stopped using his proximity to the chief minister,” the SP said.

The contractor had brought it to the notice of Jagan on Monday and the latter had ordered a thorough probe into the alleged extortion of money by his cousin. “No one should be spared in such cases,” a CMO release said, quoting Jagan.

Anburajan urged the people to lodge extortion-related complaints on the number 14400 or contact the police in case such threats were being made.

