Jagan Reddy cancels Tirupati visit amid row over non-Hindu faith rules, Naidu responds

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday the indefinite postponement of his visit to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, amid a growing controversy over the famous Tirupati Laddu. His decision follows increasing pressure from the ruling NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh, who demanded Reddy publicly declare his faith before entering the Hindu temple. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the media, refuted Reddy's claims that he was being stopped from visiting the shrine.

"No one stopped him from going to the temple," Naidu said, adding that all that was required was adherence to temple customs, including a declaration of faith for non-Hindu visitors.

The controversy comes on the heels of Naidu’s accusations last week that substandard ghee and animal fat were used in the iconic Tirupati Laddu during Reddy's tenure as chief minister. Reddy has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that the ghee in question was rejected by the temple's governing body, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and was never used in the preparation of the sacred Laddu Prasadam.

In a press conference, Reddy said police had issued warnings to his party members, deterring them from accompanying him to the temple.

"As someone who loves and respects Lord Venkateswara, I do not want to divert attention from the real issues, so I am postponing my visit," he said, without announcing a new date.

Hours after Reddy's announcement, Naidu maintained that while traditions at the temple must be upheld, no one had issued Reddy any notices to prevent him from entering.

The temple requires non-Hindu visitors to declare their faith in Lord Venkateswara before seeking darshan, a practice Reddy reportedly did not follow in previous visits.

Naidu accused the YSRCP of attempting to rally supporters for Reddy's visit, leading police to impose restrictions.

He dismissed Reddy’s allegations of a political agenda behind the temple restrictions, asserting that temple customs were sacred and must be respected by all visitors. "No one is greater than the traditions and customs of Tirumala," he insisted.

The dispute between the two leaders has deepened in the wake of the NDA’s demand that Reddy declare his faith ahead of his planned visit, igniting tensions between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP.

Reddy's two-day temple visit was originally scheduled to begin with his departure from Gannavaram Airport on Friday, with darshan at the temple on Saturday.