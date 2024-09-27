Amid Tirupati laddu row, Jagan Reddy likely to be issued notice ahead of temple visit

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be issued a notice by the police to not defy prohibitory orders ahead of his visit to the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills on Friday, reported news agency PTI. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be issued a notice by the police to not defy prohibitory orders ahead of his visit to the Tirupati temple(HT_PRINT)

Several members of the party were issued notices by the district police to not violate section 30 of the Police Act. Section 30 regulates public assemblies and processions and has been enforced near the Tirupati temple after controversy emerged surrounding the alleged use of ‘beef tallow’ in the renowned Tirupati laddus.

A senior police official told PTI that the police may issue a notice to Jagan Mohan Reddy after he lands at Renigunta Airport as well, due to messages being spread online asking party members to gather at locations in Tirupati as a show of solidarity.

The police official told PTI, "We have noticed several postings on social media platforms asking people to gather at certain places in Tirupati. The notices are nothing but cautioning them not to come and defy orders."

Former chief minister Reddy has planned a visit to the Tirupati temple as part of statewide rituals conducted by his party to atone for the ‘sin’ committed by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that the previous YSCRP government had used impure ingredients in the Tirupati laddus.

Former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), B Karunakar Reddy, said he and several other party leaders had been issued notices by the police but he was entitled to visit the temple with seven members.

"Some of our leaders were given notices at midnight not to come out. It is nothing but madness if the officials ask Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a declaration, because he offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy several times during festivals," the former chairman of TTD told PTI.

YSRCP general secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that leaders of the party in Rayachoti in Annamayya District were also warned to not venture out.

The YSRCP chief's visit to the temple to offer prayers has been embroiled in controversy due to the ruling NDA government's demand that he declare his faith before entering the temple.

A former bureaucrat said, according to rules, foreigners and non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the presiding deity before they can enter the shrine.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to depart from Gannavaram Airport for Renigunta at 4 pm today and reach Tirumala by 7 pm. On Saturday, at 10:20 am he will leave to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.