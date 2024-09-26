Tirupati Laddu row: BJP says Jagan Mohan Reddy must declare faith before entering Tirumala temple

Amid a raging Tirupati Laddu controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded that former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must declare his religion before entering the Tirumala temple during his planned visit on September 28. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president, Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI file photo)

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has claimed citing reports that animal fats were being used in the preparation of Tirupati Laddus during Reddy's rule.

"As per Andhra Pradesh Revenue Endowments, Rule 16, and TTD General Regulations Rule 136, non-Hindus must submit a declaration at Vaikuntam queue complex before darshan," Daggubati Purandeswari, state president of Andhra Pradesh BJP, said.

The BJP leader insisted Jagan Reddy should provide the declaration at Alipiri's Garuda statue itself, before beginning his Tirumala darshan.

"We are given to understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to visit Tirumala on the 28th of this month. The practice of declaring one's faith has been in vogue for decades in Tirumala. As per G.O. MS NO- 311 of AP Revenue Endowments--1, Rule no 16, non-Hindus must give a declaration at Vaikuntam queue complex before darshan in the faith form. This is also as per TTD general regulations Rule 136. BJP demands that even before Jagan Reddy begins mounting Tirumala, he should give the declaration of his faith at the Garuda statue itself at Alipiri," she said.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram said that the onus is on Jagan Reddy to declare his faith before planning a temple visit.

He said Lord Balaji will not forgive his "sins" even if he climbs the seven hills on his knees.

"And the second thing is you will not be allowed to go into the temple if you don't sign the declaration. All these years you have gone into the temple without signing the declaration," he said.

He claimed Reddy was a believer in Christianity.

"We respect all religions but it is a role, it is a custom in that whoever intends to have a darshan of Lord Balaji, a person belonging to another religion – whether it be Christianity or Islam – if they intend to have a darshan of Lord Balaji then they have to sign a declaration stating that they have faith in him," he added.

The YSRCP has urged devotees across the state to participate in temple poojas on Saturday, to restore the sanctity of Tirumala. They claimed that Naidu insulted the temple by making such allegations.

Reddy has claimed Naidu made false claims on Tirupati Laddu.

With inputs from PTI