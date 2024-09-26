Tirumala laddu row: TTD lodges complaint against ghee supplier

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the Lord Venkateshwara shrine in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm for allegedly supplying ghee adulterated with animal fat to the temple for making “laddu prasadam”, people aware of the matter said. The complaint against AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd was lodged with the Tirupati town police comes amid the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) by the state government to probe into allegations of adulteration of ghee used in “laddu prasadam” offered to the deity. (PTI)

In his complaint, TTD general manager (procurement) P Muralikrishna said the temple management had on May 15 this year placed an order with AR Dairy Foods for supply of 1 million kg of ghee. The firm supplied four tankers of ghee on June 12, 20, 25 and July 6.

“The TTD used this ghee for making of prasadam after conducting the quality test using old methods, but it did not go for adulteration testing. In view of various complaints from pilgrims over the lack of quality of laddu, the TTD decided to get the adulteration test done at National Dairy Development Board (NDDB),” Muralikrishna alleged in the complaint.

The TTD collected ghee samples from the four tankers supplied by AP Dairy Foods and sent them to NDDB labs for adulteration testing. “The reports indicated that the ghee samples had tested positive for presence of vegetable and animal fat,” the complaint said. HT has not seen the report.

After receiving the adulteration reports from NDDB, Muralikrishna said, show-cause notices were issued to the Tamil Nadu-based company on July 22, 23 and 27 seeking an explanation, however, the firm replied only on September 4 stating it had not done any adulteration.

The development comes close on the heels of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The state government also formed an SIT headed by inspector general of police (IGP) Sarvashresht Tripathi to probe the matter.

Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the allegations, saying the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was “politicising religious matters”. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that attempts were being made by Naidu to “irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity, and reputation” of TTD.

On Wednesday, YSRCP chief Reddy called on people to take part in temple poojas (rituals) across Andhra Pradesh on September 28 to atone for the sin allegedly committed by CM Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus.

Taking to X, Reddy urged the people to stand against the “false claims” made by Naidu that Tirumala’s sacred laddu prasadam was adulterated with animal fat. “It not only misled devotees, but also tarnished the revered image of Lord Venkateswara,” he claimed in a post in Telugu on X. “YSRCP is calling for statewide rituals in temples to sanitise (undo) this sin committed by Chandrababu on Saturday, September 28.”

Hitting back at the YSRCP, senior TDP leader and state finance minister Payyavula Kesav said the opposition party was trying to make the protests over Tirumala laddu issue a political event. “It is a fact that the ghee was adulterated with animal fat, as indicated in the reports. Jagan had already hurt the sentiments of millions of people by allowing adulteration. He might not have faith in Lord Venkateswara, but we, millions of Hindus, have a strong faith in the Tirumala god. It is better that he doesn’t indulge in further politics,” Kesav said.