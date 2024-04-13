Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting during bus tour in Vijayawada

Andra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received injuries on his forehead after some unidentified individuals pelted stones targeting him during his bus tour in Vijayawada. He was hurt near his left eyebrow and was immediately attended with first aid following which he continued his yatra. YSRCP blamed Telugu Desam and its chief Chandrababu Naidu for the attack on the chief minister and said it was an act of cowardice. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on Saturday during his roadshow in Vijayawada.

"The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The stone hit Reddy at a very high velocity and officials suspect that it could have been launched from a catapult.

The chief minister was attacked when he was greeting people from the top of the bus. In March, Jagan started his bus tour Memantha Siddham (We are all ready) as part of his party's election campaign. The 21-day bus tour was aimed at covering all districts as the state will also go to the assembly polls this year -- apart from the Lok Sabha election for which the BJP has stitched an alliance with Telugu Desam and Janasena Party.