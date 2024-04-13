 Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting during bus tour in Vijayawada | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting during bus tour in Vijayawada

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy received injury on his left eyebrow as he was pelted stones in Vijayawada.

YSRCP blamed Telugu Desam and its chief Chandrababu Naidu for the attack on the chief minister and said it was an act of cowardice.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on Saturday during his roadshow in Vijayawada.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on Saturday during his roadshow in Vijayawada.

 

"The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The stone hit Reddy at a very high velocity and officials suspect that it could have been launched from a catapult.

The chief minister was attacked when he was greeting people from the top of the bus. In March, Jagan started his bus tour Memantha Siddham (We are all ready) as part of his party's election campaign. The 21-day bus tour was aimed at covering all districts as the state will also go to the assembly polls this year -- apart from the Lok Sabha election for which the BJP has stitched an alliance with Telugu Desam and Janasena Party.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
