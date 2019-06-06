Jagan Reddy scraps Chandrababu Naidu’s farmer scheme, unveils new plan

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced scrapping of Annadata Sukhibhava, a crop investment support scheme introduced by Chandrababu Naidu, in March.

Jagan Reddy, who held a review meeting with officials of the agriculture department at his Tadepalli camp office in Amaravati, asked the authorities to scrap Naidu’s scheme and come up with a revised one based on the YSR Congress party’s manifesto.

“The CM said the scheme would be remodelled and rechristened as ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ under which each farmer would be given crop investment assistance of Rs 50,000 per year in four instalments of Rs 12,500 each,” an official release said.

Jagan Reddy announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would be launched on October 15 with revised guidelines by remitting Rs 12,500 into the account of each farmer to enable them purchase fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

Under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme introduced by the TDP government, each farmer was promised Rs 10,000 per acre every year. Even before the first instalment was credited into the farmers’ accounts, elections were announced in the state.

During the review meeting, the CM Jagan Reddy expressed serious concern over flooding of spurious seeds in the open market. While instructing the authorities to take stern action against such seed suppliers, he suggested that a new seed act be enacted in the assembly so as to award imprisonment to offenders.

He directed that all the inputs required for agriculture including seeds, fertilisers and pesticides be made available at village secretariats to be established in every village from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.

Also read: Jagan Reddy flies to Vizag to meet seer for advice on cabinet formation

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:14 IST