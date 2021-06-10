Jagan Mohan Reddy begins his two-day Delhi visit today, likely to discuss Polavaram project with Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit. He is expected to meet several Union ministers in these two days, including home minister Amit Shah and water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will discuss pending issues of the state, including release of funds for Polavaram irrigation project, with the ministers, news agency PTI reported quoting a release from the chief minister's office (CMO). He will return to Amaravati on Friday afternoon.

The Polavaram project is an under construction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state.

Reddy had discussed the details of the project when he met Shah at his residence in December last year.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking intervention to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Reddy, in his letter to PM Modi, mentioned that the Centre has sanctioned more than 3 crore houses to Andhra Pradesh in past 7 years with the release of central assistance of almost ₹3 lakh crore.

Earlier this week, he also the Prime Minister for the Centre's decision to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age and said making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Vaccination is the only weapon in this battle against Covid-19. Sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for clearing this uncertainty and making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority."

In a significant decision earlier today, the Prime Minister announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines that was to be done by states. The decision will be implemented in two weeks time, by June 21.