Andhra CM Reddy writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructural help in PMAY colonies

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help in incorporating the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In his letter to PM Modi, Jagan said that more than three crore houses have been sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh in the last seven years by the central government. Reddy also said that the Centre assisted the release with almost ₹3 lakh crore.

Referring to the government's promise of 'Housing for all', Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites to almost 31 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies.

The state government, CM Reddy said, is assisting the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses with an estimated cost of ₹50,944 crores under PMAY rural and urban schemes.

The state government has created a post of 'Joint Collector Housing' for the development of these greenfield colonies.

Reddy highlighted that the state government cannot bear the huge cost of developing basic infrastructure in such colonies.

"Presently, the PMAY Urban and Gramin programme envisages the development of basic infrastrusture in all these greenfiled colonies by the state governments. In this regard, I would like to humbly submit that it will be difficult for state governments to bear such huge cost," the chief minister wrote.

In his letter, Reddy asked the prime minister to 'visualise a scenario wherein, houses will be completed and fir for occupancy but due to lack of basic infrastructure, couldn't be occupied by the intended beneficiaries.'

He also requested PM Modi to direct ministries of housing and urban affairs and the rural development ministry to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies.