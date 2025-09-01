Jagdeep Dhankhar vacates V-P Enclave house, moves to Chhatarpur estate for now

NEW DELHI: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar vacated the Vice President’s Enclave on Monday, more than a month after he resigned, and temporarily shifted to an estate in Chhatarpur owned by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cited medical reasons for his decision to step down (PTI)

“Dhankhar left the VP estate at 4.15 PM. He met the staff and the officers and thanked them for their service before going away,” an official told HT. Another official added that the Chhatarpur estate would be his temporary residence till the government allots him a bungalow in Delhi.

“The bungalow is being prepared. It might take another 15 days to a month for the bungalow to be ready,” the second official added.

Dhankhar was the first vice president to stay in the newly built Vice President’s Enclave located behind North Block, right next to the Parliament complex. He had moved to the new estate in April last year. His predecessors lived in a Maulana Azad Road bungalow.

Dhankhar abruptly announced his resignation in the late evening of July 21, the first day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

The Opposition, however, has claimed that Dhankhar resigned under pressure from the government for acknowledging an Opposition-sponsored notice for the impeachment of high court judge, justice Yashwant Verma.

Dhankhar has not met any Opposition leader after demitting office.

Dhankhar enjoys close ties with Chautalas, the family of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Dhankhar was first elected as a Lok Sabha member from Jhunjhunu in 1989, on a ticket of the Janata Dal, which at the time had anti-Congress stalwarts such as Devi Lal and VP Singh.