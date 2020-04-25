Jai Ram thanks Telangana admn for Himachal resident’s treatment

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:10 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the Telangana administration for the treatment of a Himachal resident, who underwent surgery for appendicitis at Omini Hospital in Kukatpalli.

Lalit Kumar, a resident of Lalyar village in Tauni Devi area of Hamirpur district, who works as a crane operator, was stuck in the southern state due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The CM also lauded the efforts of Telangana police inspector B Lakshmi Narayan Reddy who paid ₹20,000 to the hospital authorities from his own pocket for Lalit’s surgery.

The inspector was deputed by Telangana administration to help Lalit.

Thakur has sent a letter of appreciation to Reddy, recognising his exemplary efforts in helping Lalit Kumar in an hour of distress.

An HP government spokesperson said that Kumar had called on Telangana Covid-19 helpline on April 16 for medical assistance.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors operated upon him. The surgery cost a total of ₹60,000, but keeping Kumar’s economic condition in view, the hospital authorities reduced the bill amount to ₹35,000 after a request from the state government.

“The Himachal government has decided to bear Kumar’s hospital expenses from the CM’s Relief Fund,” said Thakur.