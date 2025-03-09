Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaipur: Constable arrested for raping woman on pretext of recording statement

PTI |
Mar 09, 2025 04:15 PM IST

A Sanganer police station constable was detained for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of recording her statement, ACP informed.

A constable posted with the Sanganer police station here was detained on Sunday for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of recording her statement, an officer said.

A constable was arrested for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of recording her statement (HT FILE)
A constable was arrested for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of recording her statement (HT FILE)

An FIR was registered against constable Bhagaram based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband on Saturday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinod Sharma said.

In his complaint, the husband alleged that Bhagaram took his wife and three-year-old son to a hotel room on Saturday, on the pretext of recording her statement in connection with a complaint filed by him against his neighbour a day before.

ACP Sharma said the husband was at work when Bhagaram called the woman some distance away from her home. He then took the woman and son on his bike to a hotel.

The constable told the hotel staff that the woman needed to change her clothes and asked for a room, where he raped her, Sharma said.

The accused threatened to put her husband in jail if she told anyone about the incident, the ACP said.

"The accused constable has been detained and he is being questioned. A medical examination of the woman is also being conducted to confirm the rape and pregnancy," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On