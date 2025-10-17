Jaipur crafts India's most costly sweet for Diwali. Will cost ₹1.11 lakh per kg | Photos

Visuals showed the elite sweet being served in plastic cups, glazed with pure gold, topped with silver foil, delicate saffron strands, chopped almonds, pine nuts and other dry fruits.

The sweet delicacy, which literally means ‘ a devotional offering made of gold’ is crafted in Rajasthan's Jaipur with edible 24 carat pure gold. Believed to have health benefits, the sweet is marketed not just as premium, but a healthy festive offering as well, reported news agency PTI .

Jaipur has made it to the headlines this Diwali with a new sweet that's been crafted in the town. Reportedly serving the country's most luxurious and expensive sweet, Jaipur's Swarn Prasadam is priced at a whopping ₹1.11 lakh per kilogram.

Last Diwali, Jaipur had offered yet another exclusive sweet. Prepared with the fine ashes of gold and silver, Swarn Bhasam Pak, was believed to be India's costliest and healthiest treat.

Infused Ayurvedic wisdom with precious metals of gold and silver, Jaipur's Tyohaar had introduced this luxury delicacy which was priced at ₹70,000 per kilogram.

The sweet was made with fine ashes that were derived from burning gold and silver. Like Swarn Prasadam, this sweet too had an expensive topping of gold foil, imported almonds, saffron strands, pine nuts and other dry fruits.

As a final touch of luxury, Swarn Bhasam Pak was packaged in jewellery-style boxes as a nod to its hefty price.

This year, temples under Rajasthan’s Devasthan Department will also be specially decorated and host cultural and religious events as part of the ‘Panch Parv Diwali’ celebrations as the city is gearing up for the festival of lights, PTI reported quoting officials last week.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma also directed the department to organise special festive programmes at temples and ensure elaborate lighting and decoration at public places across the state. Government schools and public areas would also be beautified and illuminated ahead of the celebrations.

The festivities will feature rangoli competitions, grand aartis, devotional evenings, cultural performances, and distribution of ‘Mahabhog’ (special offerings) at temples across the state.

Sharma also announced that repair work would be carried out across all government schools and around two lakh new street lights will replace old ones in urban local bodies during the festival.