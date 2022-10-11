Home / India News / Jaipur: Police arrest man who chopped woman’s feet for silver anklets

Jaipur: Police arrest man who chopped woman’s feet for silver anklets

Published on Oct 11, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Around 3-4 years ago, the accused used to live as a tenant at the victim Jamuna Devi’s house in Meena Colony

Representational image.
BySachin Saini

The Jaipur police on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly chopping off the feet of a 100-year-old woman and stealing her silver anklets. The victim succumbed to the injuries today morning at SMS hospital.

Additional commissioner of police Ajay Pal Lamba said the accused, Prakash Prajapat (27), was arrested from Toda Meena area in Jaipur’s Jamwa Ramgarh on Monday night.

Around 3-4 years ago, the accused used to live as a tenant at the victim Jamuna Devi’s house in Meena Colony. Later, he shifted at a nearby locality. The accused was supposedly into a lot of debt, Lamba said.

He said the accused was aware of the woman’s situation and the routine of family members.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery), 407 (criminal breach of trust), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

