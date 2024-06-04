Election Results 2024: Congress candidate Anil Chopra is trailing from Jaipur rural seat

Congress candidate Anil Chopra is trailing behind BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh by a margin of 7486 votes according to the Election Commission at 12:45 pm on Tuesday. Counting of votes has begun

The Lok Sabha seat came into existence in 2008 and comprises eight assembly constituencies: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, and Bansur.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Rathore won the seat with a vote share of 64.24%, while his opponent Krishna Poonia managed a 33.44% vote share.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

The first Lok Sabha election in the constituency was held in 2009 and was won by Congress candidate Lal Chand Kataria with a vote margin of 7.61%. His political opponent for the seat was BJP’s Rao Rajendra Singh.

Five years later, in 2014, when the BJP wave made a clean sweep across the country, Rajyavardhan Rathore was elected from the seat to represent the constituency in the lower house of Parliament.

However, for the 2024 polls, the BJP fielded 65-year-old businessman and Rajput leader Rao Rajendra Singh, while Congress relied on 35-year-old Anil Chopra, who comes from the Jat community and is considered a Sachin Pilot loyalist.

Also read: Election Results 2024 LIVE News

Rao Rajendra Singh has won assembly polls twice from Shahpura and once from Viratnagar. He was also the deputy speaker in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The party denied him a ticket in 2023.

On the other hand, Chopra is making his electoral debut and focused on first-time voters and youth while campaigning in the Lok Sabha seat. He tried to garner support on issues pertaining to the Agniveer scheme, farmers’ issues, and unemployment.

His opponent Singh banked upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the schemes implemented during his tenure. Many senior leaders of the state were seen campaigning for him, including Rajyavardhan Rathore.

The Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the first phase on April 19 and recorded a voter turnout of 48.67%, against 65% in 2019.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.