New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) seats in Rajasthan

    June 4, 2024 8:02 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates from the counting day in Rajasthan's key constituencies: Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Karauli–Dholpur. As the votes are tallied, all eyes are on these crucial seats which have witnessed intense campaigning by major parties. The BJP, led by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is vying for dominance against the Congress, which has focused on issues like unemployment and inflation. Stay tuned for real-time results and detailed analysis as the day unfolds....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
